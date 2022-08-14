'Will honour Jhunjhunwala's legacy by striving to run great airline': Akasa Air's condolence message

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's newest airline Akasa Air expressed its condolences for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's untimely demise and said the airline will honour his legacy. Besides, the airline thanked the departed soul for putting in trust and faith in the company.

Ace stock market investor and owner of India's newest airline Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jhunjhunwala's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the airline said in its condolence message.

Often referred to as India's own Warren Buffet, he was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last today in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

"We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline. Mr. Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Mr. Jhunjhunwala's legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline," the airline added.

Akasa Air took off to Indian skies just earlier this month.

ALSO READ | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

"Sh Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman, but also passionately invested in India's growth story. He will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier tweeted.

Recollecting the inauguration of Akasa Air on August 7, Scindia said he had no idea how many difficulties departed Jhunjhunwala was undergoing.

"He was a symbol of India's entrepreneurial spirit. I believe the things he had achieved and established will be a source of inspiration for thousands of youth," Scindia told ANI.

ALSO READ | Jhunjhunwala's last public appearance was at Akasa Air's inaugural flight

NEW DELHI: India's newest airline Akasa Air expressed its condolences for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's untimely demise and said the airline will honour his legacy. Besides, the airline thanked the departed soul for putting in trust and faith in the company. Ace stock market investor and owner of India's newest airline Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai. "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jhunjhunwala's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the airline said in its condolence message. pic.twitter.com/oV0AtR0pMF — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) August 14, 2022 Often referred to as India's own Warren Buffet, he was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last today in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. "We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline. Mr. Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Mr. Jhunjhunwala's legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline," the airline added. Akasa Air took off to Indian skies just earlier this month. ALSO READ | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’ "Sh Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman, but also passionately invested in India's growth story. He will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier tweeted. Recollecting the inauguration of Akasa Air on August 7, Scindia said he had no idea how many difficulties departed Jhunjhunwala was undergoing. "He was a symbol of India's entrepreneurial spirit. I believe the things he had achieved and established will be a source of inspiration for thousands of youth," Scindia told ANI. ALSO READ | Jhunjhunwala's last public appearance was at Akasa Air's inaugural flight