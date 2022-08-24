Home Business

New ODI rules to boost ease of doing biz, overseas deal making: Experts

The relaxation is expected to boost overseas deal making by Indian entities, say experts.

Published: 24th August 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the new overseas direct investment rules have permitted outbound investments, classified as ‘round-tripping’ under the earlier regime (FDI-ODI structures), without requiring prior RBI approval if the structure involves less than two layers of subsidiaries.

The relaxation is expected to boost overseas deal-making by Indian entities, say experts.

“As per the rules, an Indian entity or an Indian resident individual can hold less than 10 per cent equity in an overseas entity,  holds investment(s) in India up to two layers of subsidiaries, directly or indirectly,” Hemal Mehta, Partner, Deloitte India said.

“Holding less than 10 per cent equity in an overseas entity is inter-alia not considered as a ‘control’ but is classified under ‘portfolio investment’. On a separate note, determining an arm’s length pricing on issue/transfer of the capital of foreign entity may impose some practical challenges considering the obligation is now shifted to AD banks,” Mehta added.

As per Badri Narayanan, executive partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys, the government has been receptive to the feedback from industry and stakeholders on the draft regulations that were released for comments last year and some of the key issues that were flagged have been addressed in the final notified overseas investment rules/regulations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ODI FDI-ODI structures RBI Hemal Mehta Badri Narayanan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp