Generated Rs 44,600 crore value for India in 2021: Uber

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Uber generated Rs 44,600 crore in value for the Indian economy in 2021 with its on-demand service for riders, drivers, and the wider community, said a report commissioned by the cab aggregator.

The report published on Wednesday by Public First, a public policy research agency, said Uber produced Rs 1.5 lakh crore in consumer surplus last year, which roughly translates 0.8 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The report notes that 96 per cent of riders say that convenience is an important reason they use Uber. In a normal year, the finding estimate that Uber saves riders over 16.8 crore hours a year. In total, in 2021, the report estimate that driver-partners earn an additional Rs 1,700 crore a year in higher income through Uber, or an average of 49 per cent more than their next best alternative type of work

This claim comes even as many drivers of the platform have accused Uber in the past of charging a very high commission which directly impacts their total earnings. Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said: “During a challenging time in India in 2021, which was marked by a brutal second Covid wave, Uber unlocked an estimated Rs 446 billion in economic value for the Indian economy.”

