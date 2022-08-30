Home Business

Ashok Leyland focuses on clean energy

The company on Monday launched three new variants in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment - Bada Dost i1 and Bada Dost i2 with 1250 kg and 1425 kg, respectively.

Published: 30th August 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ashok Leyland on Monday revealed the group’s alternative fuel-based vehicle launch plans for the next six months. The company on Monday launched three new variants in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment - Bada Dost i1 and Bada Dost i2 with 1250 kg and 1425 kg, respectively. It also launched Bada Dost Special Edition with car-like features. 

Speaking at the launch of new variants of LCV Bada Dost, Dheeraj HinFuelduja, the company executive Chairman, said, “We are working to ensure that our full range of products is available in alternative fuels like CNG, LPG, Hydrogen and electric vehicles through (subsidiary) Switch Mobility.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Leyland Light Commercial Vehicle
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp