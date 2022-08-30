Ashok Leyland focuses on clean energy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland on Monday revealed the group’s alternative fuel-based vehicle launch plans for the next six months. The company on Monday launched three new variants in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment - Bada Dost i1 and Bada Dost i2 with 1250 kg and 1425 kg, respectively. It also launched Bada Dost Special Edition with car-like features.

Speaking at the launch of new variants of LCV Bada Dost, Dheeraj HinFuelduja, the company executive Chairman, said, “We are working to ensure that our full range of products is available in alternative fuels like CNG, LPG, Hydrogen and electric vehicles through (subsidiary) Switch Mobility.”

