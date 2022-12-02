Home Business

Artificial intelligence, machine learning will strengthen firms' IT security: Report

Artificial Intelligence

BENGALURU:  Of late, organisations have been showing great interest in IT security, as ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, study shows 91% of respondents agree that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will play a significant role in strengthening their organisation’s IT security framework in the near future.

The company has been receiving many enquiries about cyber security, said Shailesh Davey, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering at Zoho. IT at Work: 2022 and Beyond study surveyed 3,300 decision-makers across IT and other key business functions in organisations across 18 countries, including India. According to the study, 98% of all business decision-makers have invested in AI and ML and are doing so for more than one use case on average. Automation is the most common use case with 64%, followed by cyberattack prevention at 59%.

Of the surveyed ITDMs (IT decision-makers), 85% agree that organisations’ existing security landscapes need to change to ensure protection against cyberattacks. “Our primary aim with this study was to shed light on the current state of ITDMs and the need for IT democratisation and empowerment for a well-knit organisation today,” said Davey.


