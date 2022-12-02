Home Business

Vistara starts direct flights on Pune-Singapore route

The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Published: 02nd December 2022 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Vistara airlines, Vistara

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Full service carrier Vistara has started direct flights between Pune and Singapore.

The airline said it will operate 4x weekly flights on this route using its A321neo aircraft.

"The inaugural flight departed from Pune at 0210 hours (IST) and arrived in Singapore at 1030 hours (GMT)," it said in a release.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off the inaugural flight.

"We are excited to be able to connect Pune and Singapore - two cities that were not directly connected thus far. There is a growing demand for air travel between the two cities especially from corporate travellers," Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said.

The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

ALSO READ | Vistara: A long-cherished Tata-SIA dream that turned into reality in 2015

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vistara Pune and Singapore
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp