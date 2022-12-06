Home Business

Spicejet cites global agency to claim safety processes in order

We are proud that SpiceJet was the only scheduled Indian airline to undergo validation checks by ICAO in this audit.

Published: 06th December 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after SpiceJet made an emergency landing at Kochi airport after technical snag, the carrier on Monday said the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) audit of India’s aviation safety oversight mechanism last month has found their operations, safety processes and systems to be in order.

“The ICAO audit is the benchmark of safety. We are proud that our safety culture, systems, processes and operations have been found to be in order and at par with the global best practices and safety standards,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet.

“We are proud that SpiceJet was the only scheduled Indian airline to undergo validation checks by ICAO in this audit. This audit is a testament to the highest standard of safety followed by SpiceJet.”SpiceJet was till recently under the DGCA’s scanner following a number of technical glitches on its flights mid-air. The regulator had previously capped its flight departure and slew of instructions to be followed by the airline in the wake of an emergency landing in Hyderabad around mid-October following detection of smoke inside the cabin.

After not reporting any major glitches for over a month, a SpiceJet flight from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) bound for Kozhikode with 197 passengers, including six crew members, onboard had an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on December 2 following hydraulic failure.

