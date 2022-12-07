Home Business

Centre launches plan for transmission of 500 GW green energy by 2030

At present, India's total installed electricity generation capacity is 409 GW, of which 173 GW or 42 per cent is from non-fossil fuel sources.

A solar power plant in Pavagada Tumkur district, Karnataka, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo|AP)

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday launched a plan for building a transmission system for evacuating 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil-based energy by 2030.

The plan provides transmission service providers with investment opportunities of about Rs 2.44 lakh crore, the Ministry of Power said.

The plan was launched by Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh here.

In his address, Singh said the government is aiming to make the transmission system ready before the targeted green energy capacity is installed by 2030.

This will help in the smooth supply of green energy without any delay.

The planned additional transmission systems required for having 500 GW of non-fossil fuel include 8,120 circuit km (ckm) of High Voltage direct current transmission corridors, 25,960 ckm of Kv AC lines, 15,758 ckm of KV lines and 1052 ckm of kv cable.

This also includes a transmission system required for the evacuation of 10 gigawatts of offshore wind energy in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore.

With the planned transmission system the inter-regional capacity will increase to about 1.50 lakh megawatt (MW) by 2030 from 1.12 lakh MW at present.

"Further it will also provide transmission service providers the vision of growth opportunities available in the transmission sector along with investment opportunities of about Rs 2.44 lakh crore," the statement said.

The plan also envisages the installation of a battery storage capacity of 51.5 GW round-the-clock power system for end consumers.

Several places like Bikaner in Rajsthan, Khavda in Gujarat, Anantpur and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh have been identified as non-fossil fuel capacity generation centres in the plan.

