Home Business

No intermediation of bank in CBDC: RBI

In case of digital rupee transactions, it goes from one’s mobile phone to somebody else’s mobile.

Published: 08th December 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai, RBI

Image used for representation.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which launched the pilot for retail digital Rupee (e-R) on December 1, on Wednesday, clarified that there is no intermediation of bank in the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) unlike UPI, and that there is no difference in the treatment between paper currency and digital currency.

Speaking to media, at the post-policy meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “Any UPI transaction involves the intermediation of banks..here(in digital rupee), you will draw the digital currency and keep it in your wallet which will be basically your mobile phone and when you go and make a payment in a shop or to another individual, it will move from your wallet to his wallet. There is no routing or there is no intermediation of the bank.”

In case of digital rupee transactions, it goes from one’s mobile phone to somebody else’s mobile. “So why should we create this kind of fear psychosis? There is a law of the land and these are early days, the pilot on retail has just started,” Das said, as he was addressing on privacy concerns with regard to digital rupee.
Deputy governor T Rabi Sankar said the base system would be set up and then the private sector can innovate.

Das also said that the amendment in the RBI act with regard to the CBDC says currency will also include digital currency. “There is no difference in the eyes of the law between paper currency and digital currency.” With regard to the wholesale CBDC pilot, Das said it has been satisfactory.

The central bank said it will introduce single-block-and-multiple-debits (SBMD) functionality in the UPI. With this, customers can block funds in their accounts for specific purposes and the amount will be debited whenever needed.

Currently, there is only SBMD transactions functionality in UPI. “SBMD allows users and merchants to decide on a certain limit to which a credit card may be authorised, making it convenient for customers and giving confidence to merchants,” said Krishnan Vishwanathan, founder and ED, RING. Das also said the scope of Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) is being enhanced to include all categories of payments and collections, both recurring and non-recurring, and for all categories of billers (businesses and individuals).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Central Bank Digital Currency UPI
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp