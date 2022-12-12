Home Business

Air India in talks for acquiring 500 aircraft

The new plan is a comprehensive multi-stage revival roadmap to catapult Air India into a world-class airline and claim at least 30 per cent market share in the domestic market in the next five years.

Published: 12th December 2022 09:27 AM

Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Air India is learnt to be in talks for acquiring 500 aircraft worth a few billion dollars from two major manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, according to reports.

The deal is said to be part of Tata Group's efforts to revive Air India, reports in a section of media said.

As per reports, the orders are learnt to include both narrow-bodied and wide-bodied jets.

The developments though could not be confirmed, they added.

As part of Air India's revival, the Tata group has unveiled "Vihaan.AI", a transformation plan.

Vihaan.AI has been developed after extensive feedback from Air India employees and focuses on five key pillars - exceptional customer experience, robust operations, industry-best talent, industry leadership and commercial efficiency and profitability.

As part of its medium to long-term strategy, Air India will focus on building for excellence and establishing scale.
 

