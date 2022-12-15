Home Business

Building, other construction workers boards have Rs 38,209 crore lying with them: Minister

As many as 5,06,31,758 BOC workers are registered with these welfare boards across the country as on November 1, 2022, Minister of State for Labour Rameswar Teli informed Parliament.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express train

Workers near the 108 feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Building and other construction workers' boards in states and UTs have Rs 38,209.59 crore lying with them, collected through cess from construction firms as on November 1, 2022, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The Centre enacted the Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Cess Act, 1996 (BOCW Welfare Cess Act, 1996) to provide for levy and collection of a cess on the cost of construction incurred by employers with a view to augmenting the resources of Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Boards (BOCWWB).

The BOCW Welfare Cess Act, 1996 provides that state/UT governments are mandated to collect the cess.

State/UT BOCWWBs are also mandated to maintain the data of financial status (cess details), registered workers etc.

A written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday by Minister of State for Labour Rameswar Teli said state BOCWWBs collected Rs 87,478.79 crore in cess and spent Rs 49,269.20 crore till November 1, 2022.

As much as Rs 38,209.59 crore is lying with these boards across the country.

ALSO READ | Garment workers paid lowest, plan campaign demanding salary hike

Registration and renewal of the BOC workers, making provisions for providing social security and welfare schemes and implementation of such schemes relating to life and disability cover, health and maternity cover, have been entrusted upon these boards under Section 22 of the Act and, therefore, such detailed data is maintained at the state/UT level only, the minister said.

As many as 5,06,31,758 BOC workers are registered with these welfare boards across the country as on November 1, 2022, Teli informed the House.

In another reply, Teli said as per Economic Survey 2021-22, 43.99 crore workers out of total 53.53 crore workforce, are engaged in the unorganised sector.

The government launched e-SHRAM portal in August 2021 with the objective to create National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW).

As on December 11, 2022, around 28.46 crore workers of the unorganised sector have been registered on the portal, he stated.

In another reply, the minister said, out of total 2.76 crore jobseekers registered on National Career Service Portal, 1.15 crore (42 per cent) are rural youth in the age group of 15-29 years, as on December 11, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Construction workers
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp