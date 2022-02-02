STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rs 51,971 crore allocated for Air India liabilities settlement

“As against a total expenditure of Rs 34.83 lakh crore projected in the Budget estimates 2021-22, the revised estimate is Rs 37.70 lakh crore.

Published: 02nd February 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

People walk past Air India headquaters in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has allocated an additional Rs 51,971 crore towards the settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India in the Union Budget, following the successful disinvestment of the carrier.

“As against a total expenditure of Rs 34.83 lakh crore projected in the Budget estimates 2021-22, the revised estimate is Rs 37.70 lakh crore. The revised estimate of capital expenditure is Rs 6.03 lakh crore. This includes an amount of Rs 51,971 crore towards the settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments,” 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the Budget speech. Sitharaman said that towards the implementation of the new Public Sector Enterprise policy, the strategic transfer of ownership of Air India has been completed.

Moreover, the Centre has allocated Rs 9,259 crore to AIAHL, a government-owned special purpose vehicle set up to handle Air India’s debt and non-core assets, for the next financial year. As on August 31, 2021, Air India had a total debt of  Rs 61,562 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget 2022-23 Air India Air India liabilities settlement Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp