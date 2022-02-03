STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dabur report rise of 2.3 per cent in net profit for third quarter of FY 2022 amid inflation

Dabur India Ltd CEO Mohit Malhotra said that the overall operating environment remained challenging throughout the quarter with unprecedented inflation of 13 per cent and subdued consumer sentiments.

Published: 03rd February 2022

By Express News Service

Consumer goods maker Dabur on Wednesday reported a marginal rise of 2.3 per cent in consolidated net profit for the third quarter to Rs 504 crore, as against Rs 493 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Dabur India Ltd CEO Mohit Malhotra said that the overall operating environment remained challenging throughout the quarter with unprecedented inflation of 13 per cent and subdued consumer sentiments. The FMCG major posted a consolidated revenue growth of 8 per cent at Rs 2,942 crore in the third quarter of FY22, up from Rs 2,729 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

"We have mitigated the impact of inflation partially through calibrated price increases and cost-saving initiatives. Despite these macro-economic headwinds, we remained focused on rolling our consumer-centric innovation that expanded our total addressable market, besides gaining market share across 100  per cent of our product portfolio, which is unprecedented," Malhotra said. 

