India’s dependence on imports for thermal coal reduced: Govt 

India’s dependence on imports to meet thermal coal demand has sharply reduced, said coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday. 

Published: 08th February 2022

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s dependence on imports to meet thermal coal demand has sharply reduced, said coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday. 

The minister while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha also mentioned that in the next financial year, this demand will be met from Coal India, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd and captive mines. He projected a requirement of 727 million tonnes (MT) of domestic coal for coal-based power generation for 2022-23.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) supplied 50.7 MT coal to the power sector last month, achieving growth of 24%in comparison to supply of 40.8 MT in January last fiscal, said Joshi.

