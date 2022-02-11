STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jindal Steel and Power, Hindalco bag coal mines in Odisha in auction

The government has put on sale 10 coal mines in the third round of commercial coal mining, five coal mines were put up for auction on the first day of the auction.

Published: 11th February 2022 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Representational image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The second and third days of auction of coal blocks for commercial use saw Jindal Steel and Power bagging Utkal-C coal mine in Odisha, while Hindalco Industries made the highest bid for Meenakshi mine in the eastern state.

While BS Ispat Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for Majra mine in Maharashtra, Assam Mineral Development Corporation bagged Garampani coal block in Assam.

E-auction for Namchik Namphuk mine in Arunachal Pradesh was in progress till 10:00 AM on Friday, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The government has put on sale 10 coal mines in the third round of commercial coal mining.

"On the 2nd and 3rd day of the e-auction (February 9-10), cumulative five coal mines were put up for auction," the statement said.

The five coal mines are fully explored and have total geological reserves of 528.051 million tonnes.

The cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) for these coal mines is 16.07 million tonne per annum (MTPA).

On the first day of auction on February 8, five blocks were sold.

Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd had emerged as the highest bidder for two coal blocks in Jharkhand.

While Mahanadi Mines and Minerals emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Odisha, Yazdani Steel And Power was the highest bidder for another coal mine in the eastern state, coal ministry had said in a statement on Tuesday.

Assam Mineral Development Corp Ltd was the highest bidder for a mine in Assam.

Five coal mines were put up for auction on the first day of the auction, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal mine auction Jindal steel Hindalco industries
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp