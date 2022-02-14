Kerala police induct 49 Force Gurkha SUVs into its fleet

By PTI

MUMBAI: Force Motors has supplied 49 Gurkha SUVs to the Kerala police for border patrolling and other related activities, the Pune-based automaker said on Monday.

The vehicles were inducted into the state police department's fleet on February 11, it said.

Force Motors bagged the order for the supply of the all-new Gurkha from the state government after competitive bidding, the company said.

"We are very happy that the Kerala State Police Department has reposed trust in the Gurkha. This is a small but significant step in creating indigenous specialist vehicles for the police force," said N Sankar, Head for Gurkha sales at Force Motors.

The automaker said it has developed Gurkha police vans as per the exacting standard set by the police department, adding, the vehicles are equipped with high-intensity rooftop flashing lights, siren, and emblem of Kerala State Police department with seating modified as per their requirement.