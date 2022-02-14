STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets trade with deep intraday cuts

The Nifty gapped down 1.72% at open while Sensex opened with a deeper, 2.5%  cut as hardening bond yields in the US and geopolitical tensions spooked global markets.

Published: 14th February 2022 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Feb 1. 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Roiled by weak global cues, Indian stock indices opened with sharp 2% cuts at the opening and continued to trade lower on Monday.

The Nifty gapped down 1.72% at open while Sensex opened with a deeper, 2.5%  cut as hardening bond yields in the US and geopolitical tensions spooked global markets.

The Nifty traded down 355 points at 17020 while Sensex was down 1176 points at 56,976, both of the day’s lows at  16916.55 and 56612.

Fear gauge India Vix, expressing the market uncertainty, was up 17% at 21.78.

Financials and metals led the Nifty losses. HDFC, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI led the losses while IT bucked the trend due to weaker rupee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay Stock Exchange Markets weak global cues Sensex National Stock Exchange NSE Nifty
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp