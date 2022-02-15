STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IndiGo to upgrade navigation technology in its A320 aircraft 

The leading carrier will upgrade a part of its A320 aircraft fleet with Required Navigation Performance with Authorisation Required (RNP AR) capability.

Published: 15th February 2022 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo Airlines. (Photo | PTI)

IndiGo Airlines. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest airline IndiGo has chosen NAVBLUE, an Airbus Services company, to upgrade navigation technology in some of its A320 planes and that will help pilots to navigate challenging airspaces with more precision and predictability.

The leading carrier will upgrade a part of its A320 aircraft fleet with RNP AR (Required Navigation Performance with Authorisation Required) capability.

"With Airbus' RNP AR Upgrade, IndiGo pilots will be able to navigate mountainous areas or other challenging airspaces with precision and predictability," NAVBLUE said in a release.NAVBLUE is into flight operations and air traffic management solutions.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the airline has full confidence in NAVBLUE's expertise which will help pilots navigate safely through challenging terrains like curvy or hilly areas during the takeoff or landing. "We believe this will enhance operational safety of the aircraft while also improving efficiency in the long run".

The airline is a customer of NAVBLUE since 2006.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indigo NAVBLUE Airbus Services A320 Planes Upgrade Navigation Flight Management
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp