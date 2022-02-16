STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Didn't live up to customers' expectations; addressing some gaps on war footing: Vistara CEO

Assuring the customers that their grievances have not gone "unnoticed" he said, the safety of customers and the airline staff takes precedence over any other consideration.

Published: 16th February 2022 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Vistara (Photo | PTI)

Vistara (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Admitting that Vistara fell short of customers' expectations in the last few months, its Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan has said the airline is addressing some of the gaps on a war footing while many changes and enhancements are in the offing.

Kannan, in a letter to customers, acknowledged that the recent disruptions in services would have led to the alterations in their travel plans and the frustration over a long wait to reach out to the airline's call centre.

"We have always wanted to make flying an experience that is not transactional, but a joyous and memorable 'new feeling ' However, I admit that we fell short on this commitment in the last few months and did not live up to your expectations," Kannan said.

"I am aware that our website and the mobile app couldn't o­ffer targeted solutions to some of the problems you faced. And I also understand that your on-ground experience may not have been up to your expectations in some instances," he further said.

Assuring the customers that their grievances have not gone "unnoticed" he said, the safety of customers and the airline staff takes precedence over any other consideration.

"However, the varying restrictions that we have had to navigate and the constant safety concerns due to these unusual times, brought us some unique challenges in these past months, forcing us to curtail many aspects of our services, temporarily."

The new year brought along a sharp decline in demand right after a brief but very optimistic period while Vistara resumed recruitment and ramp-up of resources on various fronts buoyed by optimism in late 2021, the requirements around training and occupancy meant that it was not able to scale up as desired.

"This, coupled with a scale back in capacity necessitated by a precipitous decline in demand, implied that the volume of inquiries and requests increased manifold," he said.

Stating that many changes and enhancements were in the works, he said, "I have taken stock of things as they stood, and I want to assure you that we are addressing some of the gaps on a war footing." 

" Additionally, the airline has also fast-tracked initiatives across its entire IT infrastructure to make the digital experience more convenient," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vistara Enhancements services Disrputions CEO Vinod Kannan Airlines
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp