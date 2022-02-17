Crash helmet, 40 kmph speed limit for motorcycles with children below 4 years as pillion passenger

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Global road safety body IRF on Thursday hailed the new traffic rules making safety harness and helmet mandatory for children below the age of four years on motorcycles.

It, however, said that height and not the age should be made the criteria as children may be susceptible to grievous injuries if their feet does not reach the footrest of two-wheeler.

"IRF while welcoming the new rules which strive to provide safety of children as pillion riders through helmets and safety harness would like to urge that age should not be the criteria because despite the safety harness, during negotiating U-turns or junctions or while encountering other mishaps, a child whose feet does not reach the footrest might be susceptible to grievous injuries/fatality," K K Kapila, President, Emeritus, International Road Federation (IRF), said in a statement.

As such, besides the safety provisions, the height and not the age should be the criteria, the statement added The road transport ministry on Wednesday notified new rules to make the use of safety harness and crash helmet mandatory for children below the age of four years on motorcycles.

The new rules state that the speed of a motorcycle with a child up to the age of four years being carried on the pillion will not be more than 40 kmph.

IRF said that government's move aims at ensuring safety for child passengers and stressed that children are the most vulnerable, especially riding on two-wheelers in road accidents.

"An amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989, making it mandatory for children above four years to wear helmets and harnesses was much needed .

Worldwide allowing kids as pillion rider on a two-wheeler is controversial with differing opinions.

By putting in place a Rule in India, it legalises pillion rides for children which places them in danger of death or severe injuries," Kapila said.