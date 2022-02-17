STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Crash helmet, 40 kmph speed limit for motorcycles with children below 4 years as pillion passenger

The new rules state that the speed of a motorcycle with a child up to the age of four years being carried on the pillion will not be more than 40 kmph.

Published: 17th February 2022 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bike, Motorcycle

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Global road safety body IRF on Thursday hailed the new traffic rules making safety harness and helmet mandatory for children below the age of four years on motorcycles.

It, however, said that height and not the age should be made the criteria as children may be susceptible to grievous injuries if their feet does not reach the footrest of two-wheeler.

"IRF while welcoming the new rules which strive to provide safety of children as pillion riders through helmets and safety harness would like to urge that age should not be the criteria because despite the safety harness, during negotiating U-turns or junctions or while encountering other mishaps, a child whose feet does not reach the footrest might be susceptible to grievous injuries/fatality," K K Kapila, President, Emeritus, International Road Federation (IRF), said in a statement.

As such, besides the safety provisions, the height and not the age should be the criteria, the statement added The road transport ministry on Wednesday notified new rules to make the use of safety harness and crash helmet mandatory for children below the age of four years on motorcycles.

The new rules state that the speed of a motorcycle with a child up to the age of four years being carried on the pillion will not be more than 40 kmph.

IRF said that government's move aims at ensuring safety for child passengers and stressed that children are the most vulnerable, especially riding on two-wheelers in road accidents.

"An amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989, making it mandatory for children above four years to wear helmets and harnesses was much needed .

Worldwide allowing kids as pillion rider on a two-wheeler is controversial with differing opinions.

By putting in place a Rule in India, it legalises pillion rides for children which places them in danger of death or severe injuries," Kapila said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRF Helmet Safety Motorcycle
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp