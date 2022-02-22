STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery to manufacture ethanol out of bamboo

Speaking at a CII event virtually, managing director of NRL Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan said the company has invested heavily in a bio-ethanol plant.

22nd February 2022

Bamboo

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has collaborated with a Finnish company to manufacture ethanol out of bamboo, a top company official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a CII event virtually, managing director of NRL Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan said the company has invested heavily in a bio-ethanol plant.

"We have tied up with a Finnish firm to manufacture ethanol out of bamboo. Bamboo will be procured from the farmers and the plant can be a back-up supplier of oil marketing companies in the northeast for blending motor spirit with ethanol", Phukan said The MD said to reduce carbon emissions, the company is trying to get out of captive power generation and get connected to the grid for which it has do a power purchase agreement with a green power producer.

He said that India needs to get out of volatility of the crude prices. According to him, since the northeast has plenty of water, hydrogen can be locally produced and be used as green fuel He said there is a need to monetise gas reserves lying underneath and also storing of carbon dioxide in dead wells and reservoirs.

