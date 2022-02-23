MakeMyTrip's fintech arm TripMoney partners with SBM Bank India to launch TripMoney global credit card

By PTI

MUMBAI: MakeMyTrip on Wednesday said its fintech arm TripMoney has joined hands with SBM Bank India to launch a rupee-denominated secure credit card, TripMoney Global Card.

This value-loaded credit card offers various advanced money management features relieving overseas travellers from paying mark-up on forex (foreign exchange) conversions, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

The TripMoney Global Card, powered by Visa, can be used across 150 countries and is targeted at international travellers, including students, it added.

MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said, "We continue to actively invest in building products and solutions to elevate the overall travelling experience of our customers.

" He added that TripMoney's Global Card empowers Indian travellers with a safe, transparent and swift money management solution that can be accessed anytime and from anywhere.