Sujoy Choudhury appointed as new IOC director (BD)

His appointment is effective from February 23, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Published: 23rd February 2022

Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sujoy Choudhury has been appointed Director (Planning and Business Development) on the board of state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm.

A Mechanical Engineer and MBA (Finance) from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, Choudhury, 57, possesses more than three decades of rich experience across various functions of oil industry like engineering, retail sales and petrochemicals (marketing).

Before his elevation as Director (P&BD), he was heading IOC's Punjab State office wherein he was in-charge of all petroleum activities in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

"He has been instrumental in strengthening the oil infrastructure of the state/UTs, introduction of winter grade diesel for high altitude areas, development of specialized lubricants for FMCG industry, introduction of geotextiles and steel concrete composite structures for construction in hilly terrains etc," IOC said.

