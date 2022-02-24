STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curefoods acquires South India franchise rights for US-based pizza chain Sbarro

Sbarro is a global pizza brand that specialises in New York-style pizzas and is currently present in 630 locations across 28 countries.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Curefoods, a cloud kitchen company that houses brands like EatFit, CakeZone and Great Indian Khichdi, on Thursday announced the acquisition of the South India franchise rights for US-based pizza chain Sbarro.

Sbarro is a global pizza brand that specialises in New York-style pizzas and is currently present in 630 locations across 28 countries, Curefoods said in a statement. Curefoods plans to open around 50 Sbarro outlets in the next 3 years starting with Karnataka and the expansion will consist of a mix of walk-in outlets and cloud kitchens to ensure maximum customer reach.

As a result of this partnership, the first Curefoods-owned Sbarro outlet is set to open in Bengaluru within the next quarter. Sbarro India's master franchise rights are operated by Upper Crust Foods.

"Pizza, as a category, enjoys immense popularity in India and having a New York-style pizza offering is a great addition overall to our portfolio at Curefoods. By working with an international brand such as Sbarro, we aim to leverage our expertise in scale and technology to amplify its presence further. This partnership will not only strengthen our presence in the pizza category but also help us serve a globally recognised and loved legacy pizza brand to the country," Curefoods Chief Business Officer Gokul Kandhi added.

Curefoods, which started off in 2020, operates brands such as EatFit, Great Indian Khichdi, Aligarh House Biryani, and CakeZone. It has over 135 kitchens that cater to over 10 cuisines, across 12 cities in India.

