Ahmedabad-based Shilp Group completes 18 years of serving excellence

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Shilp Group has been working towards contributing to the economy. Real estate has always played a major role in the economic growth of India. The founder and CEO of Shilp Group, Yash Brahmbhatt has a vision to grow and achieve success with definite business goals, strategic evaluation, high-yielding ideas, and diligent implementation.

Shilp Group also believes in serving the needy. From buying the first land in the AUDA auction to introducing “Sneh Ship Foundation,” he is now known not just as a renowned real estate tycoon but also as a man with a plan. Shilp Group’s journey started in 2004, and today they are celebrating their 18th year of success.

Yash along with his wife Snehal Brahmbhatt, the co-founder and COO of the group has found success over a decade. They have seen many high-end projects together including Shilp Arcade at Jodhpur Crossroads, Shilp Corner at Gurukul Road, Shaligram - a residential scheme at Vastrapur, Shashwat - a residential scheme at Memnagar, Shilp Square A - a commercial space at Drive- road, Shilp 3 on SBR, HCG Hospital at Science City Road, Shilp Saral in Bopal, Parkview Green Residential Scheme at Science City, Shilp Sapphire and Green City along and City Square - a commercial building at Science City Road, Green View, Garden View and Shilp Elanza in the residential space and City Centre, Blossom Luxuria, Shilp Aaron, Asian Square and Shilp Arista on Sindhu Bhavan Road, Shilp Aperia on Bopal Ambli Road, Shilp Corporate Park, Shilp Epitome, Shilp 14 on Rajpath Rangoli Road amongst many others.

Shilp Group’s completion of 18 years brings forward their dedication and love towards infinite possibilities. Brahmbhatt, in a line defines this as, “Strong vision backed by focused implementation.”