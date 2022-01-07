STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Startup Florence Capital, which offers loans to women, to expand biz to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities

The company offers loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh with a turnaround time of 4-5 hours

Published: 07th January 2022 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fintech startup Florence Capital is planning to expand its presence to 25 cities, including many Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, by the end of this year.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs and Princeton alumni Poshak Agrawal and Rahul Subramaniam, Florence Capital's products are designed exclusively for women. The app-based fintech platform has extended credit to over 1,300 women since its launch in January 2021.

According to a report by TransUnion CIBIL, there are over 47 million active female borrowers in India. It says over the years, the share of women borrowers has increased to 28% in September 2020 from 23% in September2014.

“We want to play a part in increasing this number and also equipping women with everything they need to become financially independent and assertive," Poshak Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Florence Capital said.

It is currently operating in over 10 cities including Tier-2 cities such as Coimbatore and Mysuru. "Earlier, we have disbursed loans in Indore, Bhopal and Jaipur on a pilot basis and hope to come back full-time in these locations. In 2022, we want to disburse over 10,000 loans and in five years, we want to disburse over 1.5 lakh loans," Agarwal said.

The company offers loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh with a turnaround time of 4-5 hours. It is also working on more women-centric initiatives to improve women’s access to capital.

The fintech company is also planning to raise a large round of funding in the next two quarters. "In 2021, we have disbursed loans of close to Rs 4 crore and we want to increase this in the coming quarters," he added.

When asked about unregulated players in the digital lending space, Agarwal said, “We look forward to guidelines by the Reserve Bank of India, as they will benefit digital lenders and loan-seekers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Florence Capital
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp