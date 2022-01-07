STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zomato-backed logistics and fulfillment platform Shiprocket buys 75% stake in Wigzo Tech

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket last year roped in $185 million in Series E round led by Zomato, Temasek, a Singapore-based wealth fund and Lightrock India.

Published: 07th January 2022 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mergers and Acquisitions, M&A

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Zomato-backed logistics and fulfillment platform Shiprocket on Friday acquired a 75% stake in Wigzo Tech, a Customer Data Platform (CDP) catering to the needs of e-commerce and D2C brands, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal will enable Shiprocket to expand its product stack for online retailers onboarding its platform.
 
Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket said, "India's D2C space is currently showcasing massive growth. Today, the country has over 10,000 D2C brands, with the sector projected to touch $100 billion by 2025. For D2C brands, leveraging data can play a pivotal role in having an edge above their contemporaries."

He added, "Wigzo helps brands analyse data in real-time through big data and AI or ML algorithms."

Founded by Umair Mohammed, Himanshu Kaushik, and Mohammed Atyab, Wigzo Tech is helping more than 400 e-commerce giants and D2C brands in their growth journey.

Its client portfolio include Leaf Studios, Power Gummies, Swatantra Clothing, Stitch Clothing, and House of Rare. In addition, offline brands like Morphy Richards, Forest Essentials, Ethos Watches, and Basics Life are also being powered by Wigzo's marketing automation and BI platform.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket last year roped in $185 million in Series E round led by Zomato, Temasek, a Singapore-based wealth fund and Lightrock India. It is also backed by other marquee investors such as Bertelsmann India Investments, Tribe Capital, March Capital, Infoedge Ventures and PayPal Ventures.  

Shiprocket delivers packets to more than 66 million consumers annually, and is growing 3X Y-o-Y.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiprocket Wigzo Tech Saahil Goel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp