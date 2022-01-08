Trell eyes USD 500 million GMV over 18 months

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social commerce platform Trell, which has over 60 million monthly active users, is aiming to clock $500 million annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) over the next 18 months.

Social commerce for Trell is growing at 30% month-on-month, and it is also clocking a 100% M-o-M growth in online transactions.

"The aim is to be able to grow to 2-2.5X in terms of the scale. We are also aiming to cross the 100 million monthly active user mark in 18 months," Pulkit Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Trell, told TNIE.

In India, the social commerce industry is growing rapidly and it is further accelerated with the pandemic.

“Social commerce industry is estimated to be a $60 billion to $70 billion industry by 2030. However, looking at the current growth trajectory in the ecosystem, it is likely to capture a higher market share. India’s social commerce sector will be two times the size of the current e-commerce market within 10 years,” he said.

A report by Bain & Company says, social commerce in India, in terms of GMV was estimated at $2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $16-20 billion by 2025 and $60-70 billion by 2030. Trell has over 18 million creator base who contribute to creating content and garnering over 20 billion views.