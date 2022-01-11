STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Smoor to open 28 new stores in 6 months: CEO

Sharma says the luxury chocolate market in India is estimated at `3,500 crore and it’s growing 20% year-on-year. 

Published: 11th January 2022 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Smoor

Photo | Linkedin/Smoor Chocolates

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Luxury chocolate brand Smoor is set to open at four new locations in Mumbai and one in Bengaluru by the end of this month or mid February, depending on how the Covid situation unfolds.
In Mumbai, it plans to open in Bandra, Powai, Airport T1, Vashi and Thane and in Bengaluru, it’s set to launch another store in Whitefield, Founder-Director and CEO of Smoor Vimal Sharma informed in an interaction with TNIE.

Detailing about the immediate expansion strategy, Sharma said, in the next six months, the company plans to open about 28 new stores — 15 new locations in Mumbai, five in Delhi, five more in Bengaluru and three in Chennai. The Bengaluru-based start-up entered the Chennai market in the December quarter. “The December quarter in 2021 was strong; we increased the revenue by 2x in the quarter,” Sharma said, adding the business is on track to grow 60% this fiscal year as compared to the last year.

The focus in 2022, he says, is on product development for the online market, which would help them scale faster. “For instance, we have invested in technology that allows us to move the product fast and increase its shelf life.”  Sharma says the luxury chocolate market in India is estimated at `3,500 crore and it’s growing 20% year-on-year. 

He mentioned the company is in the market to raise Series A funds and is in serious discussion with some prime equity firms. “We expect to be in a position to close this by June this year.” In the next four years, Smoor is looking at a turnover of Rs 500 crore.

The strategy for the brand is to accelerate to wider markets. “Creating online platform and expanding through cloud kitchens would give us acceleration. We also want to accelerate our retail stores through airports,” Sharma said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smoor Vimal sharma
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp