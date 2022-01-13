STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koo adopts 'voluntary code of ethics' for fair, ethical use of social media during polls

Koo said that created by the IAMAI, the code was first presented ahead of the 2019 general elections, by the industry body to the Election Commission of India.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Microblogging platform Koo app on Thursday said it has adopted a 'Voluntary Code of Ethics', with a view to safeguard conversations on social media related to the upcoming Assembly elections.

Created by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the code was first presented ahead of the 2019 general elections, by the industry body to the Election Commission of India, Koo said in a statement.

The code prioritises fair and ethical use of social media during elections. "By embracing the Code of Ethics ahead of the legislative Assembly elections scheduled between February and March 2022 in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, the Koo App assures users of its commitment to safe and fair elections, while ensuring accountability as a responsible social media platform," the company said.

The made-in-India platform -- which enables its users to express themselves in many Indian languages -- will follow directions given by the Election Commission of India to limit any violations of the electoral code. Koo would inform and educate users about the electoral laws and practices.

As a significant social media intermediary, the platform has in place a dedicated grievance redressal cell that facilitates timely turnarounds, protects users from abusive and hateful content, and promotes responsible online behaviour.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO of Koo said, as an unbiased, transparent and reliable social media platform, Koo is devoted to the letter and spirit of the code and will work towards enabling a free and fair election, which is the hallmark of any democracy.

He asserted that Koo's compliance and grievance redressal mechanisms will provide users with a safe online environment to express their thoughts and connect with their communities in a language of their choice.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10.

