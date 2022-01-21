STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nexzu Mobility unveils e-cycle Bazinga priced at Rs 49,445 

The customers can pre-book the electric bicycle through the company's e-commerce website and its social media handles.

Published: 21st January 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Nexzu Mobility's e-cycle Bazinga

Nexzu Mobility's e-cycle Bazinga

By PTI

MUMBAI: Pune-based EV maker Nexzu Mobility has expanded its e-cycle range with the unveiling of 'Bazinga,' the commuter segment bike, priced at Rs 49,445. The cargo version of the e-bike has, however, been priced at Rs 51,525, the company said on Friday.

The Bazinga brand of bikes are slated for launch next month, Nexzu Mobility said. The customers, however, can pre-book the electric bicycle through the company's e-commerce website and its social media handles.

The deliveries of the pre-booked bicycles will commence once the product is introduced in the market, Nexzu Mobility said.

Transforming the EV experience for customers, an in-house designed and developed unisex e-cycle, Bazinga comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery. It also boasts a solid and sturdy designed new cargo carriage with a 15 kg load capacity.

The e-cycle is ergonomically designed for effortless hop-in and hop-out for riders, while the excellent aesthetics with digitally designed decals give it a new feel and look, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nexzu Mobility Pune E-cycle Bazinga Electric bicycle
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp