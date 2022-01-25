STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Smartron Group secures up to $200mn capital commitment from GEM Group

This will support the company's future growth and potential public listing plans.

Published: 25th January 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Handshake

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tech company Smartron on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Global Emerging Markets Group (GEM), wherein the alternative investment organisation will provide a share subscription facility of up to USD 200 million (about Rs 1,495.8 crore).

Smartron has developed and introduced a range of smart and intelligent products powered by its own native AIoT platform - tronX - offering intelligent, personalised and seamless experiences for home, mobility and health segments.

"This up to USD 200 million investment announcement between Smartron and GEM will help support the company's future growth and potential public listing plans. Over the next 3-5 years, Smartron will be focused on driving growth by targeting primarily Smart Home, Smart Infra, EV, and Energy verticals powered by tronX platform, manufactured by tworks, and cared by tlife," Smartron Group founder and Chairman Mahesh Lingareddy said.

He added that the tronX platform is also being offered as a B2B service to companies that are targeting various AIoT applications.

AIoT or Artificial Intelligence of Things refers to a combination of artificial intelligence technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure to achieve more efficient IoT operations and enhance data management and analytics.

"Smartron is uniquely positioned to benefit from huge opportunities across the Indo-US corridor thanks to the ongoing global supply chain challenges and (re)alignments," he said.

Smartron has developed a large hardware portfolio - ranging from smartphones, laptops and wearables to smart home hub and e-bikes, battery packs and IoT modules.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smartron GRM Investments
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp