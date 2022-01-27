STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Capex of CPSEs under coal ministry grows 28.33%

Coal India (CIL), one of the CPSEs under the ministry, had earlier said that its Capex jumped more than two-fold to Rs 1,840 crore in the first quarter of FY22 against Rs 844 cr a year ago.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image For representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

Image For representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Wednesday said the Ministry of Coal, through its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), has registered a 28.33% year-on-year growth in capex at Rs 12,605.75 crore for the period ending December 2021. This capex achievement is also 75% of the ministry’s annual target. 

“As compared to last year’s achievement of Rs 9,822.28 crore for period up to December, 2020, Coal Ministry CPSE’s have done capex of Rs 12,605.75 crore, thereby giving a major impetus to the Covid-struck economy,” said the coal ministry in a statement.

Coal India (CIL), one of the CPSEs under the ministry, had earlier said that its capex jumped more than two-fold to Rs 1,840 crore in the first quarter of FY22 against Rs 844 cr a year ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal Ministry of Coal CPSEs Capex Coal India Annual Growth PSE
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp