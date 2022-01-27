Capex of CPSEs under coal ministry grows 28.33%

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said the Ministry of Coal, through its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), has registered a 28.33% year-on-year growth in capex at Rs 12,605.75 crore for the period ending December 2021. This capex achievement is also 75% of the ministry’s annual target.

“As compared to last year’s achievement of Rs 9,822.28 crore for period up to December, 2020, Coal Ministry CPSE’s have done capex of Rs 12,605.75 crore, thereby giving a major impetus to the Covid-struck economy,” said the coal ministry in a statement.

Coal India (CIL), one of the CPSEs under the ministry, had earlier said that its capex jumped more than two-fold to Rs 1,840 crore in the first quarter of FY22 against Rs 844 cr a year ago.