STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TVS Motor acquires majority stake in Swiss E-Mobility in $100-million deal

TVS Motor Company has acquired a 75% stake in electric-bike major Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG). Going forward, the company has plans to acquire the remaining 25% stake. 

Published: 28th January 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sudarshan Venu, Joint MD, TVS Motor, Sir Ralf Speth, Chairman designate, TVS Motor, Reto Waeffler - CEO SEMG, and others during the signing in ceremony

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  TVS Motor Company has acquired a 75% stake in electric-bike major Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG). Going forward, the company has plans to acquire the remaining 25% stake. 

“The valuation of the company (SEMG) is $100 million. So, the acquisition cost is $100 million. We have bought 75% of the company now and plans to take the rest 25% at a later date, sometime next year,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company. 

The acquisition has been made in an all-cash deal through TVS Motor’s Singapore Subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

SEMG is a provider of e-mobility solutions within the DACH region, operating e-bike retail chain M-way with close to $100 million in revenue. The DACH region refers to Germany (D), Austria (A), and Switzerland (CH).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TVS Motor Swiss E-Mobility SEMG 75% stake
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp