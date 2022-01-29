STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTPC profit rises 19 per cent to Rs 4,626 crore in December quarter

Total income of NTPC rose to Rs 33,783.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 28,387.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

Published: 29th January 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday posted more than 19 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,626.11 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly driven by higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,876.36 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 33,783.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 28,387.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Board of Directors in its meeting on Saturday also decided, inter alia, to pay interim dividend at the rate of 40 per cent (Rs 4 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.

The gross power generation of the company stood a 72.70 billion units (BU) in the quarter, higher than 65.41 BU a year ago.

The plant load factor (capacity utilisation) of its coal-based power units rose to 67.64 per cent in the quarter from 64.31 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

However, the PLF of its gas-based stations dipped to 6.24 per cent in the quarter from 6.76 per cent a year ago.

It got domestic coal supplies of 52.81 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the quarter, up from 45.56 MMT a year ago.

Similarly, coal imports rose to 0.52 MMT in the quarter from 0.26 MMT a year ago.

Its average tariff rose to Rs 3.91 per unit during April to December 2021, from Rs 3.87 per unit in the same period a year ago.

The installed power generation capacity of the NTPC Group increased to 67,757.42 MW as on December 31,2021, from 62,975MW a year ago.

