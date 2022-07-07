CIL looks to reach wage pact for non-executives 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coal ministry on Wednesday said that the state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) is looking to reach a wage pact for its non-executive workforce at the earliest. The ministry, in a statement, said CIL, India’s largest coal producer, aims to conclude the wage pact for this workforce at the earliest in a mutually agreeable manner.

“CIL maintains amicable and harmonious relations with its Unions and strives to avoid any discordance or strikes in view of the importance of the sector in the country. The negotiations are in progress and it usually takes time to conclude the pact,” reads the statement.

The company said it is the first CPSE in the country to have successfully concluded the previous three wage agreements. Keeping up this tradition, CIL hopes to quickly seal the wage pact this time as well. Thus it has held five meetings under NCWA – XI so far.

Meanwhile, CIL said its domestic coal production rose sharply by 32% to 67.59 million tonnes (MT) in June 2022 as compared to 50.98 MT in the same month last year. “CIL, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 28.87%, 5.50% and 83.53% by producing 51.56 MT, 5.56 MT and 10.47 MT, respectively”, the ministry said citing its provisional data.

Of the top 37 coal mines, as many as 22 mines produced more than 100%, and production at another nine mines stood between 80% and 100%. At the same time, coal despatch also increased by 20.69% to 75.46 MT from 62.53 MT as compared to June 2021.