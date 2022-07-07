STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Motor insurance: Vehicle use, driving behaviour to determine premium

The Indian Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has allowed insurers to design add-on-own damage (OD) insurance plans based on concepts like Pay-as-You-Drive and Pay-How-You-Drive.

Published: 07th July 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for repersentational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for repersentational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Sabika Zehra Abidi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Now, the cost of a motor insurance policy would depend on the way you use your vehicle. The insurance regulator has allowed general insurers to launch add-on motor insurance plans, which would be priced as per the use of the vehicle.

The Indian Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has allowed insurers to design add-on-own damage (OD) insurance plans based on concepts like Pay-as-You-Drive and Pay-How-You-Drive. The introduction of these add-ons means that you can now purchase motor insurance that bases the cost of the policy’s premium on how you drive.

If a person uses his vehicle sparingly, he may have to cough up less in buying an add-on cover. Own damage insurance cover offers financial assistance in case your vehicle gets damaged in an accident or otherwise. Vehicle insurance has two components – third party (mandatory) and own damage cover.
IRDAI said in a notification that the purpose of introducing these options is to give the much-needed flip to Motor's own damage insurance and increase its penetration.

“With the new IRDAI guidelines, customers will benefit and will have better control over the upfront insurance cost as the premium will be based on kilometres driven by the vehicle,” said Ashwini Dubey, head of motor insurance renewals, Policybazaar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRDAI OD Pay-as-You-Drive Pay-How-You-Drive Motor Insurance
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp