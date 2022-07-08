As power shortage looms large, govt plans to open 12 new mines this year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to meet the coal demand, the coal ministry on Thursday said at least 12 more new mines will start production during the year. Currently, a total of 36 captive and commercial mines are under production. The ministry expects all these mines will significantly contribute to meet the coal demand in the country.

“Coal production achieved during the first quarter is 27.7 million tonnes, which is 79 % higher than 15.5 million tonnes produced during the same period in FY 2021-22,” said the coal ministry in a statement.

As the coal shortage continues to haunt, the senior official of the coal ministry reviewed the production from coal blocks during the first quarter of FY 2022-23 on July 6 in the presence of project proponents.

Ministry officials appreciated the efforts of coal blocks allottees in achieving such high growth and are hopeful that the target production of 32 million tonnes from coal blocks during the second quarter of FY 2022-23 will be achieved.

“It was also noted with appreciation that two mines auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms have become operational and produced 1.57 million tonne in the first quarter,” said the coal ministry in a statement.

According to the official data, coal-based power generation increased by 26.58% to 95,880 million units in June. Coal-based power generation stood at 75,747 million units (MU) in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

’The overall power generation in June 2022 has been 17.73% higher than the power generated in June 2021.’’ However, on a sequential basis, coal-based power generation dropped by 2.77% in June compared to 98,609 MU in May this fiscal. Total power generation also dipped by 0.76% to 1,38,995 MU in June from 1,40,059 MU in May.

