Tata Consumer to foray into alternative meat

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Tata Consumer Products (TCP) is planning to launch alternative meat or alternative protein and South Indian spices blends this month. In an interaction with The New Indian Express, Deepika Bhan, president, of packaged foods at TCP India, told TNIE that the company will be launching alternative meat under the brand Tata Simply Better by the end of this month.

“It is just a simple philosophy around food choices that consumers make - Whatever one plans to eat, there is a better way to eat it - because we know that the trend is increasing in the country. So alternative meat or all protein as we call it with Tata Simply Better is where we have innovated.”

On the other hand, the launch of South blends that the company is working on, Bhan says it is just borrowing from what’s going to work in local cuisines, local flavours. “This is where we go on to understand what the Southern consumers’ palette is and how we design super-regional mixes to answer that palette.”

Talking about the company’s focus, Bhan mentions it is to strengthen its position in salt and build the right distribution in rural areas. Overall the company had 19% rise in revenue and 8% volume growth in the foods business, Bhan notes. While Tata Sampann recorded 28% volume growth in FY22, poha grew north of 100%, the premium salt portfolio grew 27% in revenue and Rock salt recorded a growth of 82%. The company also had a market share gain of 400 bps in the salt portfolio overall.

Bhan also lays out a strategic plan for rural, saying the first point is to ensure building the right distribution. “Ensuring first of all that we’re building the right physical reach for ourselves and the second thing is having a clear portfolio. The third point would be that even within those businesses, we’re very focused on ensuring that the right price strategy is in place.”