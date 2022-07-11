STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IndiGo's 'CUTE' fee gets twitter buzzing

'CUTE' fee stands for Common User Terminal Equipment. It is an amount charged for the use of metal detecting machines, escalators, and other equipment at the airport.

Published: 11th July 2022

Indigo Flight, used for representation purposes. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: A Twitter user got netizens talking by sharing a screenshot of the price breakup of his IndiGo flight ticket fare and drawing their attention to a certain component called the “CUTE fee”.

Shantanu shared the post with a dose of humour and triggered an array of reactions. He captioned the screenshot as "I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought @IndiGo6E would start charging me for it.”

While replying to his tweet, netizens were either seen explaining what this fee was all about or played along and left behind some hilarious comments. Some of the tweets are: 

Responding to the replies, Shantanu tweeted, "Ok this seems to have attracted a lot of attention overnight. Thanks to all those trying to educate me about what “cute” stands for.  And a moment of silence for those trying to disabuse me (by abusing me) of the notion I’m cute. Sorry for your miserable childhood guys." 

