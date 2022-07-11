IndiGo's 'CUTE' fee gets twitter buzzing

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: A Twitter user got netizens talking by sharing a screenshot of the price breakup of his IndiGo flight ticket fare and drawing their attention to a certain component called the “CUTE fee”.

Shantanu shared the post with a dose of humour and triggered an array of reactions. He captioned the screenshot as "I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought @IndiGo6E would start charging me for it.”

I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it. pic.twitter.com/L7p9I3VfKX — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 10, 2022

'CUTE' fee stands for Common User Terminal Equipment. It is an amount charged for the use of metal detecting machines, escalators, and other equipment at the airport.

While replying to his tweet, netizens were either seen explaining what this fee was all about or played along and left behind some hilarious comments. Some of the tweets are:

Jab mene ye tweet kiya tab viral kyu nhi hua https://t.co/qyG5n5CR7x — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) July 10, 2022

They should write it in all caps to suggest that it’s an acronym. — Shivaani Dhar Sen (@mcshivanisen) July 10, 2022

I knew I was always ahead of time! This time 9 years#CuteCoincidence pic.twitter.com/7Ta5Z9CCn7 — Sanjib Chakravorty (@isanzc) July 11, 2022

No worries i can pay 100₹ if someone's referring me cute pain of singles. Btw why i would be charged for airport security , yes I mean tick tick sound's coming from my bag, but that's clock — MAK (@Mayankc34631496) July 11, 2022

Oh My God! Tab toh Airplane ki oxygen use karne ka bhi charge le lete. — Umesh Gapbas (@UmeshGawas) July 10, 2022

Responding to the replies, Shantanu tweeted, "Ok this seems to have attracted a lot of attention overnight. Thanks to all those trying to educate me about what “cute” stands for. And a moment of silence for those trying to disabuse me (by abusing me) of the notion I’m cute. Sorry for your miserable childhood guys."