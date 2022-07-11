STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SpiceJet MD booked for defrauding businessman on pretext of allotting company shares

The complainant has claimed that Ajay Singh has defrauded others in a similar manner.

Published: 11th July 2022 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: The Managing Director of SpiceJet airline was booked here for duping a businessman worth crores of rupees on the pretext of allotting him company shares, police said on Monday.

The complainant has claimed that Ajay Singh has defrauded others in a similar manner.

In his complaint, Amit Arora has alleged that Singh delivered a fake depository instruction slip (DIS) of shares worth Rs 10 lakh for services provided to him.

He said that Singh had promised him to share him shares worth Rs 10 lakhs of Spicejet in lieu of the services Arora provided him during the time he took over the airline from the promoters.

"Ajay Singh provided a depository instruction slip which, later turned out to be invalid and outdated. Thereafter, I approached him multiple times and requested him to either provide valid depository instruction slip or transfer shares directly. However, on pretext or the other, he refused to transfer me shares," Arora said in his complaint.

"I had no option left but to press charges against Singh", he added.

Police registered case under sections 406, 409, 415, 417, 418, 420 of the IPC at Sushant lok police station.

"FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said inspector Poonam Hooda, SHO of Sushant Lok police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet Ajay Singh
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp