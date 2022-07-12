TI Clean Mobility to roll out EV 3-wheelers by Sept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based TI Clean Mobility, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Murugappa Group company Tube Investments India (TII), on Monday announced its plans to roll out premium electric three-wheelers under its brand Montra. The company plans to launch passenger and cargo three-wheelers by this August or September with a capital outlay of Rs 200 crore.

In an online interaction with the press, Arun Murugappan, executive Chairman of Tube Investments, said the EVs have been under testing for the past three years and critical parts and batteries will be sourced locally. The company’s existing plant at Ambattur in Chennai will be used for the production of the EVs with the capacity of 75,000 units in the initial stage and will be further scaled up based on the demand.