STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Chinese subsidiary Oppo India evaded Rs 4,389 crore customs duty: DRI report

Oppo India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembling, wholesale trading, and distributing mobile handsets and accessories thereof across India.

Published: 13th July 2022 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Oppo, Oppo Showroom, Oppo India

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Revenue intelligence officers have detected Rs 4,389 crore duty evasion by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo by misdeclaration of imports, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Chinese company deals in mobile brands -- Oppo, OnePlus and Realme.

During an investigation of Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd - China (Oppo China), the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected Customs duty evasion of around Rs 4,389 crore.

Oppo India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembling, wholesale trading, and distributing mobile handsets and accessories thereof across India. It deals in various brands of mobile phones, including Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme.

During the investigation, searches were conducted by the DRI at the office premises of Oppo India and residences of its key management employees, which led to the recovery of incriminating evidence, indicating wilful misdeclaration in the description of certain items imported by Oppo India for use in the manufacture of mobile phones.

"This mis-declaration resulted in wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits by Oppo India, amounting to Rs 2,981 crore. Among others, senior management employees and domestic suppliers of Oppo India were questioned, who in their voluntary statements accepted the submission of wrongful description before the Customs Authorities at the time of import," the ministry said.

The investigation also revealed that Oppo India had remitted/made provisions for payment of 'royalty' and 'licence fee' to various multinational companies, including those based in China, in lieu of the use of proprietary technology/brand/IPR license, etc.

The said 'royalty' and 'licence fees' paid by Oppo India were not being added to the transaction value of the goods imported by them, in violation of provisions of the Customs Act.

The alleged duty evasion by Oppo India on this account is Rs 1,408 crore.

A sum of Rs 450 crore has been voluntarily deposited by Oppo India, as partial differential Customs duty short paid by them.

"After completion of the investigation, a show-cause notice has been issued to Oppo India demanding Customs duty amounting to Rs 4,389 crore. The Notice also proposes relevant penalties on Oppo India, its employees and Oppo China, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," the Ministry said.

The show-cause notice was issued on July 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oppo ONEPLUS Realme Oppo Mobiles DRI
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp