STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Scam 1992: Harshad Mehta’s wife defends her late husband

Mrs Mehta said Harshad was called upon to serve the country at a critical juncture and suggestions were sought from him on the role stock market to boost capital and industrial growth. 

Published: 14th July 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Jyoti Mehta, widow of Harshad Shantilal Mehta, has claimed in a website launched to defend her late husband that the stockbroker was summoned for a meeting with the then PM Narasimha Rao on November 4, 1991, to ostensibly “boost” the markets and that he would have the “blessings” of the government in doing so.

Harshad, she claimed, was accompanied by his younger brother Ashwin Mehta, Sunil Mittal, founder of Bharti Enterprises, and his father Satpal Mittal. “In the said meeting, the Hon’ble Prime Minister conveyed that the foreign currency situation of the country was alarming as there were reserves of only about 7 days and if they were not shored up the country could default and become a ‘banana republic,’ which would jeopardize the plans of the government to turnaround the situation.”

The late Prime Minister, she said, wanted to dispel the environment of “gloom” and “revive” the animal spirits and build up confidence in the economy by “boosting the stock markets” since it was widely considered to be a barometer of the economy. “My husband was asked to boost the markets and a promise was made to him that he will have the blessings of the government in doing so. Harshad was called upon to serve the country at a most critical juncture and suggestions were also sought from him on the role that the stock market could play in providing the capital and boosting industrial growth.”

Mrs Mehta said that courtesy of Harshad’s several steps to boost the market sentiment thereafter and opening up of the economy, culminating in the dream budget of Feb 29, 1992, the market rose perpendicularly from 2,800 to 4,487 by April of that year itself. However, it was in the same month, that the Rs 4,000 crore scam, which hit banks and investors, erupted and caused the Sensex to the tank by 2,500.

Mehta was arrested and died from a heart attack in police custody on December 30, 2001. He was accused of misusing bankers’ receipts (BRs) in ready forward deals in the inter-bank market, raising cash against these and using the same to invest in the stock market, which saw stocks like ACC zoom from Rs 200 to Rs 9,000, earning him sobriquets of “Big Bull” and “Amitabh Bachchan of the stock market”.

Mrs Mehta on Harshad

Mrs Mehta said Harshad was called upon to serve the country at a critical juncture and suggestions were sought from him on the role stock market could play in providing capital and boosting industrial growth

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harshad Mehta Harshad Mehta’s wife Sensex scam
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp