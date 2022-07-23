Home Business

Reliance Industries Q1 consolidated net profit surges 46.3 per cent

"Despite significant challenges posed by the tight crude markets and higher energy and freight costs, O2C business has delivered its best performance ever," said Mukesh D Ambani.

Published: 23rd July 2022 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).(Photo | www.ril.com)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,955 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, registering a year-on-year growth of 46.3 per cent.

The company's revenue surged by 54.54 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,23,113 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to Rs 1,44,372 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said "Geopolitical conflict has caused significant dislocation in energy markets and disrupted traditional trade flows. This along with resurgent demand has resulted in tighter fuel markets and improved product margins. Despite significant challenges posed by the tight crude markets and higher energy and freight costs, O2C business has delivered its best performance ever."

"I am also happy with the progress of our Consumer platforms. In Retail business, we continue to focus on enhancing our consumer touch-points and building a stronger value proposition for our customers," Ambani said.

"Our strong supply chain infrastructure and sourcing efficiency is helping us maintain competitive pricing for daily essentials, thereby insulating consumers from inflationary pressures. Customer engagement on our Digital Services platform remains high. Jio is working towards expanding data availability for all Indians and I am pleased to see the positive trends in mobility and FTTH subscriber additions," he said.

"Reliance is committed to invest in India's energy security. Our New Energy business is forging partnerships with technology leaders in solar, energy storage solutions and the hydrogen eco-system. These partnerships will help us realize the vision of clean, green and affordable energy solutions for all Indians," Ambani added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RIL Mukesh D Ambani Reliance Industries Limited
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp