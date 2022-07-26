Home Business

DMart Ready FY22 revenue sees 2-fold rise at Rs 1,667.21 crore; loss at Rs 142.07 crore

DMart's revenue from operations in FY22 was at Rs 30,353 crore.

Published: 26th July 2022 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: E-commerce business arm of Avenue Supermarts, DMart Ready reported over two-fold increase in revenue at Rs 1,667.21 crore in FY22, even as its loss widened to Rs 142.07 crore.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd owns and operates retail chain D-Mart.

However, Avenue E-Commerce Ltd (AEL), a subsidiary of Avenue Supermarts engaged in the business of online and multi-channel grocery retail under the brand name of DMart Ready, had posted a revenue of Rs 791.29 crore in the FY 2021.

"AEL's revenue from operations for FY 2022 stood at Rs 1,667.21 crore vis-à-vis Rs 791.29 crore in the FY 2021. The company registered a loss of Rs 142.07 crore in FY 2022 against the loss of Rs 80.62 crore in FY 2021," said the latest annual report of Avenue Supermarts.

DMart Ready, which completed five years of service in the e-commerce space in January 2022, has expanded its coverage to include over 500 pin codes in nine cities, AEL's customers can order grocery and household products through its mobile app and website.

It delivers the order to customers' doorstep and also has self-pick-up points.

At many Pick-up Points, it also offers a select range of merchandise available for instant purchase.

AEL also operates a small format grocery store under the brand name, DMart miniMAX.

It has two DMart miniMAX stores - one in Mumbai and another in Hyderabad.

DMart's revenue from operations in FY22 was at Rs 30,353 crore.

It had added 50 stores in FY 2021-22, taking its total count to 284 stores, spread across 10 states, one union territory and NCR at the end of the financial year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMart DMart Ready
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp