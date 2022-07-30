Indian Oil Corporation sees 66.46 per cent decline in net profit in Q1 FY23
This is the first quarterly loss reported by the company in the past two years. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,941.37 crore in the same period a year ago.
Published: 30th July 2022 07:29 AM | Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:29 AM
NEW DELHI: State-owned oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Friday reported a 66.46% decline in its net profit at Rs 1,992.53 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022 due to freezing on petrol and diesel prices.
However, the company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs .51 lakh crore from Rs 1.55 lakh crore in the quarter because of higher international oil prices.