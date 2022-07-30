NTPC reports 15 per cent rise in net profit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned power utility NTPC reported more than 15% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,977.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2022. The company’s consolidated net profit in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021 was at Rs 3,443.72 crore. Its total income rose to Rs 43,560.72 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 30,390.60 crore in the same period of the last year.

The expenses stood at Rs 38,399.33 crore in the latest June quarter compared to Rs 26,691.49 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA in Q1FY23 stood at Rs 11,179.69 crore, up 19.38% from Rs 9,364.59 crore in Q1FY22. In the first quarter, the company’s gross power generation was at 86.88 billion units as compared to 71.74 billion units in the same period a year ago. Domestic coal supply for its plants in the latest quarter under review stood at 51.24 million tonnes, up from 45.81 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

NEW DELHI: State-owned power utility NTPC reported more than 15% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,977.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2022. The company’s consolidated net profit in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021 was at Rs 3,443.72 crore. Its total income rose to Rs 43,560.72 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 30,390.60 crore in the same period of the last year. The expenses stood at Rs 38,399.33 crore in the latest June quarter compared to Rs 26,691.49 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA in Q1FY23 stood at Rs 11,179.69 crore, up 19.38% from Rs 9,364.59 crore in Q1FY22. In the first quarter, the company’s gross power generation was at 86.88 billion units as compared to 71.74 billion units in the same period a year ago. Domestic coal supply for its plants in the latest quarter under review stood at 51.24 million tonnes, up from 45.81 million tonnes in the year-ago period.