Dhoni now a shareholder for Chennai-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace

The former Indian skipper has also been roped in as the brand ambassador of the drone manufacturing company.

Published: 06th June 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

MS_Dhoni_PTI_photo

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the shareholder of Chennai-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace, a company that makes drones and supports the agriculture ecosystem in the country. He has invested an undisclosed sum in the company. Dhoni has also been roped in as their brand ambassador. 

After retirement, Dhoni has been involved in various industries such as clothing, liquor, and agriculture. Speaking of his association with Garuda, M S Dhoni said, "I'm happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witnessing their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer."

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, who is ecstatic about the development, remarked, "I've always been an Ardent Admirer of MS Dhoni & to have him as a part of the Garuda Aerospace family is honestly a dream come true."

"Mahi is the epitome of Dedication & I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our Cap table adds tremendous value which will motivate our team to perform better," Agnishwar added.

Garuda Aerospace is equipped with 300 drones and 500 pilots. They operate in 26 cities. Their drone manufacturing facilities were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A description on the website of the drone-as-a-software company, which was established in 2015, says its focus is on "developing low-cost drone solutions to optimize industries through accurate data". 

(With inputs from ANI)

