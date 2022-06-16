STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gig economy expands in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities

Amid rising attrition and challenge, many IT companies are reportedly planning on opening centres in small towns.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  City-specific data by gig marketplace Taskmo indicates that Gig economy is gaining foothold in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. While cities such as Hyderabad (45%), Mumbai (45.45%), Delhi (32%), Bangalore (25%), and Chennai (23.4%) saw maximum growth, demand across Tier 2 cities such as Indore (59%), Bhopal (22.4%) and Pune (20%) were almost at par with the metros. This comes as companies are expanding their geographical footprint beyond metros by setting up secondary offices in smaller towns.

Amid rising attrition and challenge, many IT companies are reportedly planning on opening centres in small towns. For instance, Infosys has recently said that it is now opening up centres in Coimbatore, Vizag, Kolkata and Noida. According to the Taskmo Gig Index, other cities such as Coimbatore and Mysore noted hiring demand of 17% and 16% respectively. 

Across Tier 3 markets as well, Shivamogga (10%), Vadodara (11.11%), and Hubballi (11.11%) have shown moderate hiring demand for gig workers. Recruiters, according to the portal, are also going the extra mile to attract workers from smaller cities through a tech-driven approach, providing multi-language support, job tracking and monitoring solutions, as well as ease of payments. Prashant Janadri, Co-Founder, Taskmo said, Gig is the newest trend in the employment market and today we see its expansion across each and every industry in the country.

